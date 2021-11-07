Bao Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $11.36 Million (BAO)

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. Over the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. Bao Finance has a total market capitalization of $11.36 million and approximately $385,305.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bao Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001614 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.12 or 0.00084037 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.44 or 0.00081336 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.95 or 0.00099884 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64,077.39 or 1.03322309 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,519.36 or 0.07287287 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00022192 BTC.

Bao Finance Profile

Bao Finance was first traded on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Bao Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bao Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bao Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

