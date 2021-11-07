Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Position in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) by 85.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,224 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Express were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Express in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Express by 154.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 254,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 154,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Express by 11.9% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 403,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Express in the first quarter worth about $475,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Express in the first quarter worth about $147,000. Institutional investors own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of Express stock opened at $4.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average of $4.89. Express, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $13.97. The firm has a market cap of $298.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.71.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.32. Express had a negative return on equity of 5,411.93% and a negative net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $457.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Express, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Express

Express, Inc engages in the provision of apparel brand for both women and men. It offers apparel and accessories for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

