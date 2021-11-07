Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 50,457 Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) by 77.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,457 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vertex were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Vertex during the second quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Vertex by 27.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vertex by 3.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vertex by 16.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 15,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Vertex during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,945,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex alerts:

NASDAQ:VERX opened at $20.56 on Friday. Vertex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $39.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.14 and a beta of 0.81.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Vertex had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $104.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.67 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Richard Stamm sold 8,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $166,357.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $824,846.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Vertex in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Vertex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Vertex Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VERX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.