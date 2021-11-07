Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 4,007 Shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.09% of Terns Pharmaceuticals worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,406,000. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,853,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,611,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,753,000. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,946,000. 66.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Terns Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:TERN opened at $10.35 on Friday. Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $28.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.53. The company has a market cap of $260.11 million and a P/E ratio of -0.10.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.28. As a group, research analysts forecast that Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other chronic liver diseases. It develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

