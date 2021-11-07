Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Holdings in NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in NexImmune were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEXI. Allen Operations LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexImmune during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,134,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NexImmune during the first quarter worth $11,053,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in NexImmune during the first quarter worth $5,612,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in NexImmune during the first quarter worth $3,084,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in NexImmune during the first quarter worth $2,011,000. 42.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NexImmune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of NEXI opened at $12.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $276.97 million and a PE ratio of -0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.39. NexImmune, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $28.00.

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54). On average, equities analysts forecast that NexImmune, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

NexImmune Company Profile

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

