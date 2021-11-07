Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.29% of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 75.0% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 52,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 65,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 30.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAAR opened at $31.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.33. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.28 and a fifty-two week high of $32.80.

