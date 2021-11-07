Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $361,000 Holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 197,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 69,881 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 253,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after buying an additional 8,101 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 998,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 14,950 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 467.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 16,205 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. 39.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRBP opened at $1.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.46. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $128.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.96.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.83 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,868.74% and a negative return on equity of 126.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

