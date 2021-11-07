Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires New Position in JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in JOANN during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,555,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in JOANN during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,176,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in JOANN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,778,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JOANN in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,389,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JOANN in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,411,000. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Robert Will bought 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.44 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

JOANN stock opened at $11.12 on Friday. JOANN Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.39.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $496.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JOANN Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JOAN shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of JOANN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JOANN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of JOANN from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays lowered shares of JOANN from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of JOANN from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.78.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

