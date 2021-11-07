Bank of America Upgrades EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) to Buy

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $110.00 price objective on the energy exploration company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $104.00. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.91.

EOG Resources stock opened at $95.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.03. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $34.04 and a twelve month high of $96.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.92 and a 200-day moving average of $79.06.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to purchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,503 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 9.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in EOG Resources by 8.2% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,617 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank increased its position in EOG Resources by 3.2% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,235 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 0.3% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,882 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

