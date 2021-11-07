Bank of America Upgrades Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to “Neutral”

Bank of America upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
BUD has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.40.
NYSE BUD opened at $60.78 on Wednesday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $54.08 and a one year high of $79.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.53.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.4% in the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 93,133 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 22.0% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter worth $234,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 15.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,139 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 237.7% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 16,296 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,470 shares during the period.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.
