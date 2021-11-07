Bank of America Upgrades Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to “Neutral”

Bank of America upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

BUD has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.40.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

NYSE BUD opened at $60.78 on Wednesday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $54.08 and a one year high of $79.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.53.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.28. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.4% in the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 93,133 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 22.0% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter worth $234,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 15.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,139 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 237.7% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 16,296 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,470 shares during the period.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.