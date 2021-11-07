Bank of America Corp DE Has $118.48 Million Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 12.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 482,305 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 54,579 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $118,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Signature Bank by 2.1% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 176.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $320.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $75.97 and a 12-month high of $327.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.17.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $512.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.34 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 37.52%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 14.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Signature Bank from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wedbush raised their target price on Signature Bank from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $337.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.53.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

