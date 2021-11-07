Bank of America Corp DE Grows Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,287,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,718 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 4.87% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $114,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 52,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after buying an additional 11,860 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $96.08 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $63.91 and a 52 week high of $96.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.03.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

