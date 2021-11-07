Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02), reports. The firm had revenue of $640.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.95 million. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 13.93%.

NYSE BCH opened at $17.94 on Friday. Banco de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $16.33 and a fifty-two week high of $25.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.52.

Get Banco de Chile alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCH. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Banco de Chile by 119.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 333,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after buying an additional 181,075 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 39.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 223,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 63,159 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 568,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco de Chile in the first quarter worth about $5,106,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco de Chile in the first quarter worth about $284,000. Institutional investors own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Banco de Chile Company Profile

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.