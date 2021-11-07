Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 503,176 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 56.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 383,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 503,176 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of JetBlue Airways worth $6,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the second quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1,693.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JBLU stock opened at $16.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.19 and its 200 day moving average is $16.64. JetBlue Airways Co. has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $21.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 29.71% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 300.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.75) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.77.

JetBlue Airways Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

