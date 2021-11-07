Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New $6.88 Million Investment in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 485,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,878,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 44.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 380.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the second quarter worth $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Oilfield Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.57.

NYSE:LBRT opened at $11.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.69 and its 200-day moving average is $12.50. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.72 and a 1-year high of $17.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $653.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 54,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $769,302.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $434,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,120,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,319,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 625,300 shares of company stock worth $8,141,252 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

