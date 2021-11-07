Balyasny Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 198,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 110,789 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $7,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 0.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 123,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 196,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,120,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $41.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $48.00 to $41.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Santander Consumer USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.73.

SC stock opened at $41.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 58.64, a quick ratio of 58.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $42.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.46.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 38.91% and a return on equity of 45.67%. Santander Consumer USA’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC).

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.