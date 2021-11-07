Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $8.70 Million in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 229,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,696,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of LegalZoom.com at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $838,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,678,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,521,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,893,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LZ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LegalZoom.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LegalZoom.com has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

Shares of LZ opened at $25.19 on Friday. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $40.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.96.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $150.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.38 million. On average, research analysts predict that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

