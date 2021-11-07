Balyasny Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 222,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,523 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.30% of Healthcare Services Group worth $7,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HCSG. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 152,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 8,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter.

HCSG opened at $19.68 on Friday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.76 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.30.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $415.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.48 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 86.46%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. William Blair cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

