Balyasny Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 75,003 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.33% of Trinseo worth $7,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSE. FMR LLC grew its stake in Trinseo by 48.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 987,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,065,000 after buying an additional 323,381 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 14.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,806,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,114,000 after purchasing an additional 225,967 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 408.1% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 135,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,131,000 after purchasing an additional 109,128 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 48.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,964,000 after purchasing an additional 70,682 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 574.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 64,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

TSE opened at $59.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.49. Trinseo S.A. has a 12-month low of $35.66 and a 12-month high of $76.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Trinseo had a return on equity of 69.20% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trinseo S.A. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is 62.44%.

In other Trinseo news, Director Matthew Farrell bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.53 per share, with a total value of $242,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,687.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSE. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Monday, September 13th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Trinseo from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.38.

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

