Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 203,558 Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 203,558 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,391,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 7.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,097,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $251,351,000 after purchasing an additional 396,575 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters in the second quarter valued at about $2,743,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 205.6% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters in the second quarter valued at about $381,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters in the second quarter valued at about $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $38,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URBN opened at $35.49 on Friday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.60 and a 12-month high of $42.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.67.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on URBN. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup raised Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.42.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

