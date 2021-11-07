Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Major Shareholder Sells $1,184,524,450.00 in Stock

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) major shareholder Electric Co General sold 47,380,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,184,524,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:BKR opened at $24.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $15.35 and a twelve month high of $27.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.67 and its 200-day moving average is $23.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.83 and a beta of 1.67.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 313.04%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BKR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Baker Hughes by 195.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Baker Hughes by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

