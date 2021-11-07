Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Major Shareholder Sells $1,184,524,450.00 in Stock

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) major shareholder Electric Co General sold 47,380,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,184,524,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of NYSE:BKR opened at $24.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $15.35 and a twelve month high of $27.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.67 and its 200-day moving average is $23.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.83 and a beta of 1.67.
Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on BKR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.74.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Baker Hughes by 195.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Baker Hughes by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Baker Hughes Company Profile
Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.
