Badger DAO Reaches Market Capitalization of $330.94 Million (BADGER)

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 7th. One Badger DAO coin can now be purchased for about $32.17 or 0.00051979 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Badger DAO has traded 28.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Badger DAO has a total market cap of $330.94 million and $58.65 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00052180 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $158.66 or 0.00256327 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000556 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.57 or 0.00102695 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00011956 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004527 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Badger DAO Coin Profile

Badger DAO (CRYPTO:BADGER) is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,285,849 coins. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com . Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Badger DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Badger DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

