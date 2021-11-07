Baader Bank Analysts Give RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) a €635.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €635.00 ($747.06) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RAA. Royal Bank of Canada set a €520.00 ($611.76) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €840.00 ($988.24) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €629.00 ($740.00) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €631.89 ($743.40).

Get RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €883.00 ($1,038.82) on Wednesday. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a 1 year high of €595.02 ($700.02). The business has a 50-day moving average of €858.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of €821.42.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.