B2Gold Corp. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of B2Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.43. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%.

BTG has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.75 price objective on B2Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James set a $6.50 price objective on B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, B2Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.10.

NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $4.37 on Friday. B2Gold has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $7.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in B2Gold by 32.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,363,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,263,000 after buying an additional 1,077,927 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in B2Gold by 62.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 400,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 153,703 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in B2Gold by 18.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,263,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,746,000 after buying an additional 359,210 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in B2Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in B2Gold by 26.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,836,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,913,000 after buying an additional 381,343 shares during the period. 53.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 4.18%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.21%.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

