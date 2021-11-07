B. Riley Boosts Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Price Target to $58.00

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) had its price target lifted by B. Riley from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s FY2021 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SHOO. Citigroup lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Steven Madden from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO opened at $49.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.30 and a beta of 1.30. Steven Madden has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $51.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $525.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.19 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business’s revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Steven Madden will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 93.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

