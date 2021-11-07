AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.060-$0.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $34 million-$36 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.80 million.

AXT stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.22. 310,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,735. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.94 million, a PE ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 2.19. AXT has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.53.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). AXT had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 10.79%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AXT will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AXTI shares. BWS Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of AXT in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AXT from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush started coverage on AXT in a research report on Thursday. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating on shares of AXT in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.96.

About AXT

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

