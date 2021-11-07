AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.060-$0.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $34 million-$36 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.80 million.
AXT stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.22. 310,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,735. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.94 million, a PE ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 2.19. AXT has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.53.
AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). AXT had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 10.79%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AXT will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.
About AXT
AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.
