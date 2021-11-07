Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $204.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXON shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

AXON stock opened at $182.64 on Friday. Axon Enterprise has a 12 month low of $115.57 and a 12 month high of $212.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.28. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.11 and a beta of 0.40.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.63). Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.07 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 3,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $556,508.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 38,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.48, for a total transaction of $7,111,704.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,056 shares of company stock worth $46,726,456 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,770,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,322,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $332,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,036,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,508,000. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

