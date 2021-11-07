AxoGen’s (AXGN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their buy rating on shares of AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $25.00.

Separately, SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of AxoGen stock opened at $13.74 on Thursday. AxoGen has a 12-month low of $12.55 and a 12-month high of $23.94. The stock has a market cap of $568.84 million, a P/E ratio of -20.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.55 and its 200-day moving average is $18.24.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 21.44% and a negative net margin of 21.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AxoGen will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXGN. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in AxoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in AxoGen in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in AxoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AxoGen by 266.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in AxoGen in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

