Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) PT Raised to $72.00 at B. Riley

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at B. Riley from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.92% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ FY2021 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Shares of ACLS stock opened at $61.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Axcelis Technologies has a 1 year low of $23.60 and a 1 year high of $62.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.50.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP William J. Bintz sold 15,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $739,344.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 4,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $219,032.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,596 shares of company stock valued at $2,010,515. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 6.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 77.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 2.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 183.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 2.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

