Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) CAO Cathleen Degenova Sells 250 Shares

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) CAO Cathleen Degenova sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.14, for a total transaction of $68,035.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock opened at $297.46 on Friday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.53 and a fifty-two week high of $545.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.27.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $3.84. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 729.29% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 16.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAR. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Avis Budget Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Avis Budget Group from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $119.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 185.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the second quarter valued at $51,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.