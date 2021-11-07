AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.190-$2.290 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AvalonBay Communities also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.180-$8.280 EPS.
AvalonBay Communities stock traded up $4.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $237.84. The company had a trading volume of 770,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,846. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $146.95 and a 1-year high of $241.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.08. The stock has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.93.
AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 44.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an underweight rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a sell rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $227.38.
In other AvalonBay Communities news, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total transaction of $4,990,907.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $392,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,103 shares of company stock worth $5,719,115. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.
