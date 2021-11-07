AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.190-$2.290 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AvalonBay Communities also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.180-$8.280 EPS.

AvalonBay Communities stock traded up $4.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $237.84. The company had a trading volume of 770,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,846. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $146.95 and a 1-year high of $241.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.08. The stock has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 44.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.97%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an underweight rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a sell rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $227.38.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total transaction of $4,990,907.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $392,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,103 shares of company stock worth $5,719,115. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

