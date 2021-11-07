Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Gap Down to $186.42

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $186.42, but opened at $176.00. Avalara shares last traded at $168.01, with a volume of 1,641 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AVLR shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Avalara from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avalara has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.14.

The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.31 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.70 and its 200-day moving average is $160.51.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $181.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.34 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 15.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.21%. Avalara’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avalara news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.90, for a total value of $300,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,601,641.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total transaction of $5,546,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,805 shares of company stock worth $13,098,145. 21.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Avalara by 4.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,366,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,647,000 after acquiring an additional 146,189 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avalara by 10.9% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,210,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,919,000 after acquiring an additional 217,048 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Avalara by 2.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,882,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,637,000 after acquiring an additional 42,894 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Avalara by 14.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,727,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,491,000 after acquiring an additional 214,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Avalara by 17.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,720,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,376,000 after acquiring an additional 255,496 shares in the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avalara

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

