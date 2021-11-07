AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports. AutoWeb had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS.

Shares of AUTO traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.80. 420,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,449. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average is $2.83. AutoWeb has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $4.40.

Get AutoWeb alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on AUTO. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of AutoWeb in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered AutoWeb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

AutoWeb, Inc engages in digital marketing solutions. The company engages in assisting automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers by utilizing digital sales enhancing products and services. Its consumer-facing automotive websites provide consumers with information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions and gives in-market consumers the ability to connect with Dealers regarding purchasing or leasing vehicles.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for AutoWeb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoWeb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.