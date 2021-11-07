Autonio Price Reaches $0.0891 on Top Exchanges (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. One Autonio coin can now be bought for $0.0891 or 0.00000144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Autonio has a market cap of $8.42 million and approximately $239,105.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Autonio has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.78 or 0.00083554 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.25 or 0.00081091 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.84 or 0.00099791 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,521.33 or 0.07296017 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,900.21 or 0.99887552 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00022251 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official website is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

