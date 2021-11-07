ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) PT Raised to C$55.00

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$48.00 to C$55.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ATSAF. Scotiabank boosted their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$54.50 to C$56.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$48.50 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock opened at $38.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.27. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a fifty-two week low of $13.69 and a fifty-two week high of $38.79.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile

ATS Automation Tooling Systems, Inc engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.

