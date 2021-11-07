ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) PT Raised to C$55.00

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$48.00 to C$55.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ATSAF. Scotiabank boosted their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$54.50 to C$56.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$48.50 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock opened at $38.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.27. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a fifty-two week low of $13.69 and a fifty-two week high of $38.79.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems, Inc engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.

