Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Shares Sold by Perceptive Advisors LLC

Perceptive Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,259,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850,000 shares during the quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals were worth $48,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVIR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 309.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,536,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429,258 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 224.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415,459 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,410,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,735 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 1,253.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 789,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,954,000 after purchasing an additional 731,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 238.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 961,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,659,000 after purchasing an additional 677,244 shares in the last quarter. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.81 on Friday. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $94.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.15.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $60.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.99 million. On average, research analysts predict that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

AVIR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

