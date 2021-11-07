ASUSTeK Computer (OTCMKTS:ASUUY) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Shares of ASUSTeK Computer Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASUUY) fell 5.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $62.33 and last traded at $62.33. 5 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 13,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.93.

About ASUSTeK Computer (OTCMKTS:ASUUY)

ASUSTeK Computer Inc researches and develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and repairs computers, communications, and consumer electronic products (3C) in Taiwan, China, Singapore, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers phones and accessories, such as power banks, and adapters and cables; gaming products; laptops and two-in-one personal computers (PCs); desktop, tower, mini, stick, and all-in-one PCs, as well as chrome devices; motherboards, single-board computers, and chassis and cooling products; monitors and projectors; headphones and headsets, and sound cards; mesh WiFi systems, wireless routers and adapters, and wired networking products; and graphic cards, as well as business wireless routers and gaming router home products.

