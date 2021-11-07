ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Receives $4,000.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4,000.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on ASOMY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Grupo Santander raised shares of ASOS from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Get ASOS alerts:

OTCMKTS ASOMY traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,308. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.54 and a 200 day moving average of $56.02. ASOS has a 1-year low of $31.29 and a 1-year high of $81.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.