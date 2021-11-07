ASD Market Capitalization Tops $412.59 Million (ASD)

ASD (CURRENCY:ASD) traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 7th. ASD has a market capitalization of $412.59 million and approximately $5.31 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ASD has traded 23.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ASD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00051666 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $160.98 or 0.00257839 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000569 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.56 or 0.00101803 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00011867 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004496 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About ASD

ASD (ASD) is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. ASD’s official Twitter account is @AscendEX_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

ASD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

