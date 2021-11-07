ASA International Group (LON:ASAI) Shares Down 0.7%

ASA International Group PLC (LON:ASAI) shares fell 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 141 ($1.84) and last traded at GBX 148 ($1.93). 2,789 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 11,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 149.01 ($1.95).

The company has a market cap of £148 million and a PE ratio of 56.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 327.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 110.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 124.94.

About ASA International Group (LON:ASAI)

ASA International Group PLC provides microfinancing services in Africa and Asia. The company offers loans to low-income female entrepreneurs, as well as small business owners. It operates through a network of 1,965 branches. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

