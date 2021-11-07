Arqma Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1,438.00 (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. Arqma has a market cap of $758,914.94 and approximately $1,438.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0675 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Arqma has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,997.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,560.45 or 0.07355855 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.31 or 0.00321482 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $591.90 or 0.00954719 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.00 or 0.00085491 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.77 or 0.00420606 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.95 or 0.00272510 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005278 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.54 or 0.00134751 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 17,288,200 coins and its circulating supply is 11,243,656 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

