Argon Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.69 Million (ARGON)

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 7th. One Argon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0661 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Argon has traded 20.6% higher against the dollar. Argon has a total market cap of $4.69 million and approximately $643,447.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Argon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.38 or 0.00086125 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.10 or 0.00080832 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.98 or 0.00100005 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,583.39 or 0.07395579 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,939.59 or 0.99943226 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00022305 BTC.

Argon Profile

Argon’s total supply is 79,683,332 coins and its circulating supply is 70,972,066 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Argon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Argon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.