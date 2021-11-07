Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Argo Group International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Argo Group International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.85.

Argo Group International stock opened at $59.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.51 and its 200 day moving average is $53.46. Argo Group International has a 12-month low of $36.59 and a 12-month high of $59.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.94.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.98. Argo Group International had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Argo Group International will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Argo Group International by 215.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Argo Group International during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Argo Group International during the second quarter valued at about $159,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Argo Group International during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Argo Group International during the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

