Arcus Biosciences (RCUS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect Arcus Biosciences to post earnings of ($1.13) per share for the quarter.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.22). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 213.68% and a negative return on equity of 34.30%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.43 million. On average, analysts expect Arcus Biosciences to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

NYSE:RCUS opened at $34.91 on Friday. Arcus Biosciences has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $42.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.84 and a 200-day moving average of $30.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.89.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 30,634 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $1,077,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 217.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 14.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 54.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 94,862 shares in the last quarter. 58.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.