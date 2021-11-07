ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Receives C$13.91 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.42.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ARX shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Tudor Pickering increased their target price on shares of ARC Resources to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of TSE:ARX opened at C$12.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.76. ARC Resources has a 52 week low of C$5.68 and a 52 week high of C$13.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 108.79%.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

