Aragon Court Price Tops $0.27 (ANJ)

Aragon Court (CURRENCY:ANJ) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 7th. Aragon Court has a market cap of $34.55 million and approximately $80,134.00 worth of Aragon Court was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aragon Court coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000433 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aragon Court has traded 8% lower against the US dollar.

Aragon Court Profile

Aragon Court (CRYPTO:ANJ) is a coin. Aragon Court’s total supply is 128,645,461 coins. The official website for Aragon Court is anj.aragon.org . The Reddit community for Aragon Court is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aragon Court’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon Court handles subjective disputes that require the judgment of human jurors. These jurors stake a token called ANJ which allows them to be drafted into juries and earn fees for successfully adjudicating disputes. “

