AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 37,301 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 137,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,301 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $7,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Service Co. International by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 150,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $9,649,786.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 330,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,197,955.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcus A. Watts sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total transaction of $1,172,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,916,527.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $66.64 on Friday. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $45.63 and a twelve month high of $70.03. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.05 and a 200 day moving average of $58.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.56. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

SCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

