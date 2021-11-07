AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 214,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,147 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $9,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its position in CubeSmart by 17.5% in the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 7,021,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,461 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in CubeSmart by 3.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,811,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $963,970,000 after purchasing an additional 787,658 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in CubeSmart by 7.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,417,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,429,000 after purchasing an additional 585,740 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CubeSmart by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,366,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,313,920,000 after purchasing an additional 559,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in CubeSmart by 7.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,054,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,117,000 after purchasing an additional 516,541 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities raised their target price on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.33.

NYSE CUBE opened at $53.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $31.16 and a 52 week high of $56.64. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.35.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $212.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.64 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.64%.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

