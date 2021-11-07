AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 241.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,868 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $8,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTN. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 608.8% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 572,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,179,000 after purchasing an additional 491,655 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 565.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 365,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,710,000 after purchasing an additional 310,639 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 67.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,566,000 after purchasing an additional 282,220 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 186.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 362,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,767,000 after acquiring an additional 235,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MSD Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at $52,995,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MTN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $360.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet upgraded Vail Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.92.

In related news, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 4,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total value of $1,605,915.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.77, for a total value of $335,175.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,186 shares of company stock worth $2,826,789. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $372.51 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $240.00 and a 1 year high of $373.13. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.94 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.12.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $0.04. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 164.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 116.17%.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

