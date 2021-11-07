AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 59.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 472,091 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $10,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 29.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 422.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 397,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,709,000 after buying an additional 321,064 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter worth about $6,011,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 436.1% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at about $158,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger stock opened at $33.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.54. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $15.14 and a twelve month high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.53%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Oddo Securities began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.72.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

